Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Reportedly Expecting A Child

Iggy Azalea is reportedly six months pregnant with Playboi Carti’s child according to sources, per Hollywood Unlocked.

Carti and Iggy first started dating in 2018, moving in together in Atlanta soon after. Last year, they sparked engagement rumors when Azalea was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger during an appearance on The X Change Rate. When asked if she was single, she would point to her finger and say, “No, I’m not. I’m not.”

“Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” Carti previously told FADER of his coupling. “It was over with.”

