Over 400K sign petition to keep Michael Vick from being honored at Pro Bowl

The creator, Joanna Lind, wrote that she “was absolutely disgusted” and asked the NFL to take “responsibility for the behavior of its current and former players.””To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable,” Lind wrote in the petition, which has more than 362,000 signatures.

Sports Illustrated reports Vick was chosen to serve as one of the Pro Bowl captains. He served 18 months in prison in 2007, when he was found guilty of running a dog fighting ring.

The 2020 Pro Bowl takes place Jan. 26 in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

The other legend captains include Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith.

