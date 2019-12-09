Kanye West had a busy weekend in South Florida.
On Sunday, he debuted another biblically based opera titled Mary.
People took notice of Kanye being painted in sliver all over his face and wearing a silver outfit to help perform in the opera.
Later in the evening, a Miami church tweeted that Kanye would show up. Thousands of people showed up for a 6:00 pm performance with his choir. Things didn’t get going until 10:00 pm according to sources.
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For “Mary” Opera was originally published on boomphilly.com
