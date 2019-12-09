CLOSE
Lil Nas X Covers Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ At A Recent Gig

As the music world learned of the death of rapper Juice Wrld early Sunday morning, Lil Nas X paid tribute to the up and coming rapper by performing his hit song, “Lucid Dreams.”

Lil Nas X performed in San Francisco with an image of Juice posted behind him as he performed the song from Juice Wrld’s debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Nas X shared a tweet on Sunday in light of the 21-year-old rapper’s death writing, “So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists.”

Juice Wrld died after suffering a seizure while at the Chicago Midway Airport on Sunday morning.

