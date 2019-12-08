CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Juice WRLD Dies At 21 After Seizure

Juice Wrld

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

 

ACCORDING TO TMZ

“Juice Wrld, the talented young rapper and singer whose career was just taking off, is dead after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport … TMZ has learned.

Juice’s flight from California landed early Sunday morning and, after deplaning … witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene.

We’re told Juice — real name Jarad Anthony Higgins — was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Juice WRLD Dies At 21 After Seizure
 37 mins ago
12.08.19
Roddy Ricch New Heat Image
New Heat For Your Playlist: Roddy Ricch
 2 days ago
12.06.19
26 items
#BlackInkChi: Charmaine Bosses Up, Ryan Is Living In…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Their Show…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close