Even though it’s been a few months since Yeezy dropped his final album on Def Jam Records, TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, it is winter so you know the ATLien was bound to get frosty on.

Keeping things simple for his visual to his album cut “Don’t Make Me,” the OG Snowman politics by himself in an empty mansion while the camera captures images of all the riches and spoils he’s acquired over his illustrious career. Word to everything that Snowman ice can keep the devil cool in the summer.

Keeping the scene in the South, Kevin Gates comes through with his latest clip for “Bags” where we follow the day of Gates and an attractive young woman who eventually meet at the club only for Gates to run her off at his amusement. Least she didn’t get a foot to the chest.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Casino featuring T.I., Lil Baby, and more.

JEEZY – “DON’T MAKE ME”

KEVIN GATES – “BAGS”

CASINO FT. T.I. – “LOWKEY”

LIL DURK & ONLY THE FAMILY FT. BOOKA600 & G HERBO – “RIOT”

LIL BABY – “WHOA”

LIL MEXICO FT. LIL GOTIT – “GLOCKS & DRUMS”

RICO NASTY – “HARD”

Jeezy "Don't Make Me," Kevin Gates "Bags" & More | Daily Visuals 12.6.19

Posted December 6, 2019

