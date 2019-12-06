YoungBoy Never Broke Again Claims Ex Jania Gave Him Herpes in Unreleased Song; She Responds

Subsequent to getting his first No. 1 collection with AI Youngboy 2, Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again has prompted show with his ex Jania. The 20-year-old rapper purportedly told his ex that he had herpes a year ago, and she later said she had it, as well. On a melody that has surfaced on the web, titled “Truth About Herpes,” YoungBoy claims that Jania is liable for giving him the explicitly transmitted disease.

“That ain’t a reality when I hear what you saying/I got herpes and I offered it to Ni/To come clean that chick offered it to me,” he raps in the unreleased track, which can be heard beneath.

True to form, Jania is none to contend with her ex, who she likewise asserted is the dad of her kid. In a progression of tweets (some have just been erased), Jania reacted to the spilled track. “I didn’t give NOBODY SHIT!” she tweeted. “This lying poo escaping HAND and I’m tired of it. Anything for SALES I’m over it I DO NOT HAVE SHIT… I said it out of adoration playing along however Nah screw that it was every one of the falsehood. When I drop these papers quit conversing with me bye.”

