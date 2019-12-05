HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Eyebrow Extensions Are Officially A Thing

Another day, another eyebrow trend to try. While there are plenty of ways to style your eyebrows, when a new trend makes it rounds we always have to see what the fuss is all about. And these days eyebrow extensions are making major waves in the beauty world.

If you’re thinking that eyebrow extensions are pretty much the same as eyelash extensions, you’re on the right track. See, this method takes the technique up a notch. You have the choice of applying the eyebrow hairs to your existing brows or apply the hair directly to the skin with a medical-grade adhesive.

A great option for this who are looking for a natural-looking technique to enhance their brows. Whether you have an arch that’s slightly off or barely there brows, eyebrow extensions are just as good as it sounds.

While microblading is a great option, if you’re not someone who like to commit to any longterm beauty treatment, eyebrow extensions are your best bet. Also, if you’re looking for a temporary fix, applying the eyebrow hairs to the skin will last for a few days. On the flip side, when applied to your brow hairs, you can expect your brows to stay intact for up to four weeks before you need a refill.

Of course, eyebrow extensions vary on each person. It’s all about how you maintain your eyebrow set. This requires not allowing your eyebrows to get wet for the first 48 hours after treatment. While this treatment will give your eyebrows a natural look, that doesn’t mean that you can apply any kind of eyebrow makeup. No oil-based products or heavy lotions should be applied anywhere on or near the area.

And when it comes to removal, you should book an appointment with your technician or let nature take its course and wait for them to shed.

With any beauty treatment, it’s always smart to have a professional technician carry out your look. While this method can be a bit on the pricey side, you can expect to spend between $65 for a light touch-up to $350 for a full set.

What say you? do you think that eyebrow extension may be your new go-to method? Sound off in the comments below and take this poll.

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Eyebrow Extensions Are Officially A Thing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com