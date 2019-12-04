Ohio Man Kills Wife In 16th OVI Crash!

A Columbus man has come to be known as a “habitual drunk driver” by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. With an extensive arrest record and a total of 36 driving suspensions including one active, you’d think he would not be someone eager to get behind the wheel.

Unfortunately that is not the case for 53-year-old Robert Ellis. After his most recent, fatal incident he is now facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and his 16th OVI charge!

On October 16th of this year, Ellis was driving under the influence when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of his 51-year-old wife, Dawn Ellis.

The crash occurred around 4:48 p.m. when Ellis was driving was traveling eastbound on Alkire Road west of Johnson Road. He came to a curve in the road and he went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Robert was taken to a Grant Hospital and sadly his wife and passenger, Dawn, was pronounced dead at the scene by Prairie Township Fire Medics.

Ellis has been previously convicted of driving under the influence 13 times dating back as far as 1985.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin had this to say about Ellis,

“While investigating this fatal traffic crash it was very clear to investigators that Mr. Ellis is one of the worst habitual repeat offenders of drunk driving we have seen. He has no regard for human life continuing to be an extreme danger to the motoring public due to his criminal behavior of operating vehicles while impaired. It is further evident in this case in which he caused the death of his wife while having a blood alcohol of .185, which is more than double the legal limit,” Baldwin said. FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF DALLAS BALDWIN

Robert and Dawn had only been married a few months before this tragedy occurred. Sources close to the couple say the relationship was “volatile and alcohol fueled” and that Ellis would sit and drink “all day.”

The charges Robert Ellis is facing are 2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, as a first and a second-degree felony and 2 counts of operating a vehicle under the influence as a third-degree felony, because he is an outstanding repeat offender.

He was indicted on December 2nd and has since been arrested and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

Posted 19 hours ago

