9 O'Clock News
Offset Addresses Instagram Hack

Offset set the record straight about how his Instagram account was hacked.

Speaking on Cardi B’s Instagram Story, he said, “Somebody hacked one of my emails that’s connected to all my s**t and that’s how I got hacked from the jump.” I’ve been having a good weekend, man. I wake up to this bulls**t. I’m with my family, man. I ain’t on no stupid s**t.”

He continued, “Thanksgiving just passed, a great thanksgiving with my family. I ain’t on no bulls**t, man. I wanna thank Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram for all sticking together and helping me.”

In the hack, Offset allegedly had sent a DM to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade. For her part, Cardi defended Offset saying she believed the hacker was just trying to start some drama.

