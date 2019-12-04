It’s indeed the end of an era for one of music’s most notorious smokers. No, we’re not talking Snoop Dogg but we are talking one of the few people Snoop says has smoked him out: Willie Nelson!

According to KSAT, the 86-year-old Nelson says he doesn’t smoke anymore and admits that smoking has taken a toll on his health. No, this isn’t April Fools, it’s real!

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” Nelson said. “I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me.”

Nelson, a country music icon who has his own line of marijuana products has sung the virtues of marijuana for decades, recently had to cancel shows due to breathing issues. He’s since resumed the Willie Nelson & Friends tour and even made an appearance at the Country Music Awards last month. To him, singing on stage for an hour is the best exercise for his lungs and that being on a tour bus is home for him.

RELATED: Country Singer Willie Nelson Smokes Out Before Appearance On Larry King

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Keeps A “Professional Blunt Roller” On His Payroll

End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s Quit Smoking was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted December 4, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: