Nominate Someone to Be Honored at Cincinnati’s Top 30 Under 30

101.1 THE WIZ’S 30 UNDER 30 IS ON THE WAY! WE’RE HIGHLIGHTING 30 TRI-STATE TRAILBLAZERS WHO ARE MAKING MAJOR MOVES!

NOMINATE SOMEONE UNDER 30 MAKING A CHANGE IN THE COMMUNITY OR THEIR INDUSTRY. 101.1 THE WIZ WOULD LIKE TO RECOGNIZE 30 INDIVIDUALS UNDER 30 FOR ALL THEIR HARD WORK A DEDICATION.

The Latest: