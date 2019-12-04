Questlove To Direct ‘Black Woodstock’ Documentary

One of Hip-Hop’s brightest minds is about to take his talents to Hollywood. Questlove has been enlisted to oversee a film project about a cultural festival you should be familiar with.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Philadelphia native has signed on to oversee the making of Black Woodstock. This film will detail the inner workings of the festival held in the historic community of Harlem in 1969. The likes of Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder and Mahalia Jackson all performed to a crowd of over 300,000 attendees. According to early research this should be considered historic as this event was also hosted the same year as Woodstock but with far less promotion.

The Legendary Roots Crew member took to Twitter to confirm his role.

Black Woodstock will feature over 40 hours of original footage shot by the late great Hal Tulchin. Ahmir shared his enthusiasm via a formal press release. “I am truly excited to help bring the passion, the story and the music of the Harlem Cultural Festival to audiences around the world,” he revealed. “The performances are extraordinary. I was stunned when I saw the lost footage for the first time. It’s incredible to look at 50 years of history that’s never been told, and I’m eager and humbled to tell that story.”

The Harlem Cultural Festival was a series of music concerts to celebrate African American culture and to promote the continued politics of black pride. Along with this film Questlove is also directing a Broadway musical adaptation of Soul Train.

Posted December 4, 2019

