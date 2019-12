Soon you could be riding the Street Car for free.

Via WKRC

City leaders have been tossing around the idea for some time. Right now, a day pass costs $2.

Streetcar rides are free in some other cities — most notably Kansas City, which averages 100,000 more riders per month than Cincinnati.

Cincinnati: Would You Ride The Street Car For Free? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: