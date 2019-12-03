Bond Hill charged with shooting and killing his father

Bond was set at $1.5 million Tuesday for a man accused of gunning down his father inside their Bond Hill home.

Brandon Evegan-Matthews, 28, was arrested early Monday on charges of murder and felonious assault.

Cincinnati police took him into custody shortly before 5:30 a.m. when they were called to his home in the 5100 block of Grafton Avenue.

Evegan-Matthews “shot the victim multiple times with a firearm causing his death,” detectives wrote in a criminal complaint. He was arrested based on an investigation, evidence, and interviews.

This is not the first time Evegan-Matthews has been accused of attacking his father in their Grafton Avenue home, court records show.

He has been arrested twice before, on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

According to a March 2014 police sworn statement, Evegan-Matthews argued with his father and then cut him with a pair of scissors on both hands, his forehead and back of his head.

A temporary protection order was issued against Evegan-Matthews, ordering him to stay away from his father, court records state.

But the case was “ignored,” and the protection order was canceled just a few days later.

In July 2015, police wrote in another affidavit Evegan-Matthews hit his father in the head with a cooking pan.

A judge issued another temporary protection order against the son, but that also was canceled, and the domestic violence charge was dismissed, court records state.

An attorney said in court Tuesday Evegan-Matthews has a diagnosed but untreated psychotic disorder.

His mother told the judge her son has had mental problems since he was 19 but refuses to see a doctor.

