Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Tried to Get With Aaliyah

During a recent interview with Page Six, Dame Dash made the shocking claim that Jay-Z “tried very hard” to get with Aaliyah.

Everybody was trying to get to Aaliyah – it was not just Jay, Dame claimed in the interview. I did not know Jay was trying to holler at her, but then it just happened like that.

Dame and Aaliyah began dating back in 2000 and were still an item when she passed away in 2001.