CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Tried to Get With Aaliyah

During a recent interview with Page Six, Dame Dash made the shocking claim that Jay-Z “tried very hard” to get with Aaliyah.

Everybody was trying to get to Aaliyah – it was not just Jay, Dame claimed in the interview. I did not know Jay was trying to holler at her, but then it just happened like that. 

Dame and Aaliyah began dating back in 2000 and were still an item when she passed away in 2001.

Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Tried to Get With Aaliyah  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
15 items
Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She…
 8 hours ago
12.03.19
17 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The…
 10 hours ago
12.03.19
Fat Joe “Deep,” Uncle Murda “God I F*ck…
 20 hours ago
12.03.19
Peep The First Teaser Trailer For ‘James Bond:…
 23 hours ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close