Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma Cop’s Order

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order as “PIG” in the name portion. The employee allegedly apologized to the cop, saying it was just a joke.

Local outlet KTLU reports:

It was a quick trip to get coffee that left Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara with a bad taste in his mouth.

His officer stopped by a Starbucks in Glenpool to grab five cups of coffee for all his dispatchers working on Thanksgiving.

But when the officer picked up the cups, the word “PIG” was printed on them.

After seeing the cups, O’Mara called and spoke to the Starbucks manager.

He said they offered to reprint the cups if the officer brought them back, which was not the kind of apology the chief was looking for.

Instead he took to social media, where the photo has taken off.

The social media post in question was a now-deleted Facebook post showing the word “PIG” in place of the name for the order. Starbucks issued a statement and called the act by the employee “unacceptable” by their standards.

The officer claims the employee apologized to him and said it was just all in fun.

