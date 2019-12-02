Lizzo is giving body in her recent Instagram pictures. On Sunday, December 1st the “Truth Hurts” singer posted nude photos and a quick video to her Instagram.
The singer/rapper supports body positivity, even posing nude for the cover of her Grammy-nominated album, Cuz I Love You.
She captioned one of the pictures, “Paint me like ya French bi**h.”
Lizzo is nominated for nine Grammy awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Lizzo Goes Nude in Instagram Photos was originally published on boomphilly.com
