CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Lizzo Goes Nude in Instagram Photos

Lizzo is giving body in her recent Instagram pictures. On Sunday, December 1st the “Truth Hurts” singer posted nude photos and a quick video to her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Paint me like ya French bitch 🎨

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

The singer/rapper supports body positivity, even posing nude for the cover of her Grammy-nominated album, Cuz I Love You.

She captioned one of the pictures, “Paint me like ya French bi**h.”

Lizzo is nominated for nine Grammy awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Lizzo Goes Nude in Instagram Photos  was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Fat Joe “Deep,” Uncle Murda “God I F*ck…
 15 hours ago
12.03.19
Peep The First Teaser Trailer For ‘James Bond:…
 18 hours ago
12.03.19
Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case…
 19 hours ago
12.03.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…
 19 hours ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close