Lizzo Goes Nude in Instagram Photos

Lizzo is giving body in her recent Instagram pictures. On Sunday, December 1st the “Truth Hurts” singer posted nude photos and a quick video to her Instagram.

The singer/rapper supports body positivity, even posing nude for the cover of her Grammy-nominated album, Cuz I Love You.

She captioned one of the pictures, “Paint me like ya French bi**h.”

Lizzo is nominated for nine Grammy awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.