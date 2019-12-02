Pardison Fontaine has released his debut album “UNDER8ED”. The New York native is most known for his contribution in writing for Cardi B. Pardi’s album has appearances from stars such as, City Girls, Offset & of course Cardi B.

During his recent stop in Philadelphia, Pardison spoke to DJ Aye Boogie on how important it is to collab with other powerful female artists. Following his recent success with his song ‘Backin It Up’ that featured mega star Cardi B on there it was a no brainer to continue that same formula, but this time with City Girls artist Yung Miami.

Pardi also speaks on his experience writing with one of his idols Kanye West. Watch the full conversation above!

Pardison Fontaine Loves Collaborating With Powerful Female Artists was originally published on boomphilly.com

Written By: Weso Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: