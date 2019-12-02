Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is “Stupid”

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing or two with his recent announcement.

As spotted on Crooks And Liars the former politician has made it quite clear he isn’t for here for legalization of marijuana. According to the report the billionaire went ten toes down on during at an appearance at the the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday, November 26.

When asked about his position on the subject he said “We have a different kind of problem in America, for example. Last year, in 2017, 72,000 Americans [overdosed] on drugs. In 2018, more people than that are OD-ing on drugs, have OD’d on drugs. And today, incidentally, we are trying to legalize another addictive narcotic, which is perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done” he theorized. “We’ve got to fight that, and that’s another thing that Bloomberg Philanthropies will work on it in public health.”

While there are some folks that were taken by surprise by his response let’s not forget this was the same mayor who instilled the notorious Stop-And-Frisk act in New York City. The program gave NYPD the freedom to question, detain and search individuals who they deemed suspicious and naturally people of color were the main targets.

Last week Michael Bloomberg announced his bid for president in 2020.

