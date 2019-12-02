Cincinnati: 60 Year Old Woman Hit By A Car On Reading Rd

A woman was struck and killed by a car on Reading road. Polic have Identified the woman her name is Donna Riley.

Via WKRC

Police have identified a woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing Reading Road in Roselawn on Saturday.

Police say that 60-year-old Donna Railey was crossing the street when she was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria driven by a 69-year-old woman.

Let’s pray for those affected by this tragic situation.

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

