Amber Rose Getting Fully Body Liposuction After Giving Birth

(AllHipHop News) Amber Rose is undergoing full-body liposuction just over one month after giving birth to her second son.

The 36-year-old has returned to the operating table after welcoming Slash Electric with her boyfriend, vice president of A&R at Def Jam Records Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, on October 10th.

Following the difficult pregnancy, during which she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum – a form of extreme morning sickness – she took to Instagram to share a video from her hospital bed, telling fans she was having the fat-removal procedure.

Dressed in a hospital gown, Amber said: “So I’m here at Dr Matlock’s office and I’m about to get my whole body done after the baby, and if you wanna get your body done or you need some work done… he’s gonna take out some of my jowls that just like, hereditary, runs in my family, so he’s gonna fix that.

“And he’s gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach. I’m about to go in this morning and I’m super excited. I’m gonna tag Dr Matlock so if you wanna hit him up and get some work done, hit him up,” she continued, adding: “I love you guys, wish me luck.”

Dr David Matlock’s official Instagram account went on to re-post Amber’s video, along with the caption: “Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful child. Here At Team Matlock, We Love @amberrose She is the sweetest and kindest person. It is always a pleasure seeing her.”

The model and actress also shares six-year-old son Sebastian with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

