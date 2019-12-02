CLOSE
Travis Scott Confirms Cactus Jack Album Dropping Before End Of The Year

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott has revealed details about the debut album from his new group Cactus Jack.

Reps for the group have confirmed a new album from the collective titled Jack Boys will arrive in stores before the end of 2019.

Jack Boys will showcase Travis Scott’s growing roster of talent including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, artist/DJ Chase B. and Travis Scott himself.

The rest of the acts that will be featured on Jack Boys will be delivered in the coming weeks, along with a release date for the new batch of music.

The buzz surrounding the upcoming Cactus Jack compilation album is already strong.

Jack Boys lead single “Highest In The Room” by Travis Scott has already topped Billboard’s Top 100 Singles chart.

Cactus Jack just dropped an exclusive all-black Black Friday merch capsule to support the rollout of the album. 

