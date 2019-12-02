Dave East was scheduled to appear in Boston at Icon Nightclub but the performance was cancelled due to a death threat against East.

Dave announced the issue on his Instagram and apologized to fans for having to cancel the show. “The club owner to Icon in Boston said he got 2 anonymous phone calls that they was gone shoot me tonight lol,” Dave wrote in the since-deleted post.

“So they ain’t let me in the club. I know one thing, if a ni**a gone do that he ain’t calling the club telling them. Sorry to whoever came out to see me and to the owner of Icon u a bozo.”There’s no word as to whether there was any validity to the threat but East obviously didn’t show to the appearance.

Wishing safety and health for Dave East and his camp. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his 20-track Survival album less than a month ago. The album featured Nas, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and more.

Dave East’s Boston Appearance Cancelled Due To Death Threat was originally published on 92q.com

Written By: Brian James Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: