Pedestrian fatality shuts down major Cincinnati Street

police tape

Source: Getty

 

 

Reading rd. between Seymour Ave. and Rosecliff Ave. was shut down early Saturday afternoon due to a vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian around 1pm.

Police have not released the name of the victim. The motorist is cooperating with the investigation.

Reading rd. was shut down several hours causing major delays and traffic back ups but eventually opening Reading rd. around 6pm.

Stay tuned for updates.

 

 

Pedestrian fatality shuts down major Cincinnati Street

Photos
