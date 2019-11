How many more teens must we loose in order for these young folks to put these guns down???

Via: WKRC

A teen died after a shooting in Springdale Wednesday night.

Police were initially called to the Willows of Springdale apartment complex on Chesterdale Drive around 8:30 p.m. for an auto accident but then confirmed it was a shooting. Officers found two victims on the scene.

Cincinnati: Another Teen Gone Too Soon! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: