Cincinnati: Northwest High School Suspect Indicted

This is just sad, to see our young teens headed down the wrong road for no reason.

Now this young man could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Via WKRC

The adult suspect in a fatal shooting that took place near Northwest High School could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Brian Holmes on charges of murder and felonious assault.

A 17-year-old is also facing murder and felonious assault for the Nov. 21 shooting which left Rashad Shahid and D.W. Holmes injured.

