CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up

Let's take a look at some of the best posts from the hashtag that made us laugh.

This year, the anticipation for Thanksgiving kicked off with the #UNameItChallenge cut from a snippet of pastor Shirley Caesar’s “Hold My Mule” sermon.

View this post on Instagram

I love black people.

A post shared by Blédakiss (@chefroble) on

But last year we almost keeled over from the funny, vivid messages made with the hashtag #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and gifs started rolling, they just wouldn’t stop.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best posts on social media that still have us laughing.

https://twitter.com/YngMCcoy/status/669154045689360384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

We at NewsOne wish you a joyous and safe Thanksgiving!

SEE ALSO:

President Obama’s Historic First Visits

Obama’s Words Of Wisdom To Sasha and Malia After Trump Win

Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Hypebeast Alert: The Prada X adidas Collaboration Has…
 18 hours ago
11.27.19
‘The Mandalorian’ & Baby Yoda Beats Out ‘Stranger…
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
Moroccan Rapper Gnawi Gets Prison Time For Offending…
 22 hours ago
11.27.19
Perpetually Late Lauryn Hill Leans On Cousin To…
 1 day ago
11.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close