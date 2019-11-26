CLOSE
Cincinnati: Northwest School Shut Down For Safety Training

Northwest school shut its doors today so they can focus and train on safety procedures on dealing with violent incidents.

Via FOX19

A local school district is shut down for the second time in just days following a fatal shooting of a former student near one of its high schools.

“In light of recent events, the Northwest Local School District will be canceling school on Tuesday, November 26, for all students so that we may further educate our district staff on safety procedures and provide additional security updates. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause our parents,” the district wrote on Facebook.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Northwest School Shut Down For Safety Training  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

