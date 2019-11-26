CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Top 10 Songs You need to Add To Your Friendsgiving Playlist

It’s that time of the year! We link up with the homies to function during the thanksgiving holiday. The most annoying thing is when your one friend hook up to the bluetooth and throe the vibes off right?

Well we got you covered! This playlist is guaranteed to keep the vibes going. Here are the top 10 songs you should definitely have in rotation at your friendsgiving kickback.

<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/food-thanksgiving-martin-yeOrLvMN1dWta”>via GIPHY</a></p>Playlist

  1. HOT-Travis Scott
  2. Higher-Dj Khaled
  3. Thank You- Featuring Big Sean 
  4. Vibez- Da . Baby 
  5. Ballin- Roody Rich
  6. Jerry Sprunger-Tory Lanez
  7. Thank Me Now- Drake
  8.  The London-Young Thug 
  9. On chill- Wale
  10. Groceries- Chance The Rapper 

Top 10 Songs You need to Add To Your Friendsgiving Playlist  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Cassidy “Another Plan,” Twista “Stackin Paper” & More…
 15 hours ago
11.26.19
16 items
Patriarchy?: T.I. Says His Hymen Oversight Was A…
 16 hours ago
11.26.19
YouTube Drops Trailer For New Learning Series ‘Retro…
 19 hours ago
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 19 hours ago
11.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close