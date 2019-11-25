CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Robbers Try To Burglarize Blue Face’s Home

 

“Did You Know I Can C you?”

California rapper Blueface Baby, real name, Johnathan Michael Porter caught burglars in the act of breaking into his home.

The “Thotiana” rapper shared a few clips to Instagram, lawbreakers endeavoring to break into his home as he is away for a trip in Dubai. Blueface inquired as to whether anybody knew the names of the faces appeared in the surveillance film: “I got 5k whoever send me his @ name or government name”

He then noticed they said their names in the recording. “Nvm he said the name for me,” he included. “World’s most idiotic hoodlums.”

Robbers Try To Burglarize Blue Face’s Home  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Big Winners At…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Chance The Rapper Praises Kanye West & Shia…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Hurtin’ Me: French Montana Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues
 2 days ago
11.25.19
WATCH: Kanye West ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ To Be Livestreamed On…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close