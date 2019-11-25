Robbers Try To Burglarize Blue Face’s Home

“Did You Know I Can C you?”

California rapper Blueface Baby, real name, Johnathan Michael Porter caught burglars in the act of breaking into his home.

The “Thotiana” rapper shared a few clips to Instagram, lawbreakers endeavoring to break into his home as he is away for a trip in Dubai. Blueface inquired as to whether anybody knew the names of the faces appeared in the surveillance film: “I got 5k whoever send me his @ name or government name”

He then noticed they said their names in the recording. “Nvm he said the name for me,” he included. “World’s most idiotic hoodlums.”