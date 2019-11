The Bethany House and the Welcome House, local homeless agencies were awarded $1.25 million grants by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Bethany House will use the money to build a new $16 million facility in Bond Hill.

The Welcome House in Covington Kentucky was rewarded the grant money as well will put it to continued use in helping those that need.

Local organizations to receive 1.25 million dollar grants was originally published on rnbcincy.com