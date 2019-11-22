Rapsody Shows & Proves She Got That Work On Funk Flex

A few months ago Hip-Hop OG Lord Jamar of Brand Nubians rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he revealed he didn’t listen to female rappers because their subject matter doesn’t resonate with him on a man level. Well, we don’t know about him, but Rapsody had heads bopping and faces scrunching on her latest freestyle for Funk Master Flex and we’re all here for it.

Spitting over an AMP instrumental, the MC from NC showed and prove that her bars aren’t just well thought out and relevant to the current state of the culture, but even had Funk Flex saying “She got the top chick bars in the game right now.” Uh oh, they gonna come for Flex for saying that now. He did apologize for the comment right after though.

Peep the freestyle below and listen to Rap drop ill lines like, “If you just tuning in, we been ahead all quarters/I’m at the point I turn down money, you ni**as can’t afford us/The price of my soul worth more than Michael Jackson choruses/We aimin’ for the garden though we came through the florist…”

She nice, bruh.

