Shooting at Northwest High School, 1 dead and 1 injured

An in-school argument led to an after-school shooting near Northwest High School that left one man dead and another injured, officials now say.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near the Colerain Township public high school on Pippin Road.

In a Hamilton County courtroom Friday morning, officials said two of the people involved were students at Northwest and were involved in some sort of argument during school hours.

That spilled over to after-school hours.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the school, in the area of Butterwick and Newmarket drives. Investigators said two men were shot along the street as students were heading home at dismissal.

“It was just, just run. It was all I could think of, was just to run and just to go down the street,” student Sammantha Alaqrabawi said.

The school went on lockdown, and administrators said they notified parents.

Police said the shooting victims were found in a car on Waycross Road in Springfield Township.

Rashad Sahid, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, an 18-year-old student at the school, was shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sahid does not have ties to the high school, Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said.

Authorities said two suspects were found hiding in the area near the school.

Brian Holmes, 18, of Cincinnati, and a 17-year-old student, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, were arrested on murder charges.

Officials said a gun was recovered at the scene.

“They decided that they were going to resolve that conflict by having a conflict off of school grounds after school let out,” Colerain Police Detective Mike Stockmeyer in a courtroom said Friday. “One of those two students, who is a juvenile co-defendant in the case, contacted this defendant and asked him to be present for the fight also,” Stockmeyer said. “This defendant decided to take it upon himself to bring a gun and opened fire on the other group of individuals before the fight started.”

Bond was set at $1.5 million for Holmes. Officials said the 17-year-old suspect’s case will likely move to adult court in a few weeks.

The entire situation is all too real for parents who already worry about safety every day.

“You never know. I literally live right across the street from the school,” mother Tammy Brewster said. “It could have been my kids. It could have been my daughters. You know, the bullets don’t have eyes.”

Now, as police process cars and evidence involved, Northwest High School will remain closed Friday to give people some time to process violence so close to home.

“We’ll make sure that we get the students through this, and we’re happy that we’re able to come together as neighboring communities and make sure that this gets taken care of correctly,” Denney said.

School officials also said all activities scheduled for Friday will be canceled.

Shooting at Northwest High School, 1 dead and 1 injured was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: