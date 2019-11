Colin Kaepernick

Stephen. A Smith has been highly critical offor the way the quarterback handled last Saturday’s workout, and Terrell Owens called Smith out over his take in a big way on Thursday.

Owens was a guest on ESPN’s “ First Take ,” and he defended Kaepernick for changing the location of his workout and wanting “transparency” from the NFL . Owens then told Smith that co-host Max Kellerman , who has defended Kaepernick, seems like he is “blacker” than Smith with the way he has spoken about the situation. As you might expect, Smith didn’t appreciate it.

Smith told Owens he “crossed the line” and then criticized him and others for trying to “bait me” in front of the black community. He also addressed the situation with a tweet.

Like others, Smith concluded from the way Saturday’s events unfolded that Kaepernick does not actually want to play football. He ripped the 32-year-old for showing up to the workout with a T-shirt that alluded to slavery and said he needs to seize the opportunity at some point if he actually wants to play again. Carolina Panthers ’ safety Eric Reid then accused Smith of “tap dancing for the NFL,” and Smith unloaded on Reid in a Twitter rant.

Smith clearly was unhappy with Owen’s reference, but maintain his professionalism and debated without looking or sounding lost. In the end, we all can agree to disagree, but we should keep it professional, especially when the world is watching two brothers speak.

-via Jason Cordner