Future ft. Lil Durk “Last Name,” Alicia Keys “Time Machine” & More | Daily Visuals 11.21.19

A few weeks ago Future got named in a paternity suit which could lead him to having a possible 8th namesake, so you know he’s about to get on his grizzly something serious to bring home that bacon.

That being said ATL’s Johnny Appleseed is coming through with a new clip for the Lil Durk assisted “Last Name” (HA!) where we get a glimpse of how Future goes about his everyday life. From hooping with his homies to shopping sprees for new clothes, Future living that lavish life. Don’t be surprised if his future videos feature him stopping by Babies R Us though.

Back at the skating rink, Alicia Keys links up with her homegirls to bust out some moves while styling in skate shoes for her retro-ish visual to “Time Machine.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tory Lanez featuring Snoop Dogg, Denzel Curry, and more.

FUTURE FT. LIL DURK – “LAST NAME”

ALICIA KEYS – “TIME MACHINE”

TORY LANEZ FT. SNOOP DOGG – “BEAUTY IN THE BENZ”

DENZEL CURRY – “SPEEDBOAT”

MARK TOOSHARP FT. GUCCI MANE – “DIRTY MONEY”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. RENNI RUCCI – “LIL MAMA”

TONII BOII – “SWEET HOME WEST ORLANDO”

ROD WAVE – “DARK CLOUDS”

