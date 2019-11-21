CLOSE
Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His Second Child [Photo]

Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty

Congratulations are seemingly in order for Chris Brown.

Breezy’s ex-girlfriend gave birth to the singer’s second child this week according to TMZ.

Both Chris and Ammika shared messages on social media Thursday that could serve as an unofficial birth announcement.

On his timeline, Chris shared a photo of him looking down at something with the caption “11-20-19” as well as another photo with him wearing a hoodie that with the word “Born” on it.

11-20-2019

Harris alluded to their son’s birth on her Instagram story writing “I was in love, when I first saw you.”

Chris is also a father to 5-year-old daughter Royalty.

If this is all true, welcome to the world Baby Brown.

Source: TMZ

Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His Second Child [Photo]  was originally published on 92q.com

