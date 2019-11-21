Dayton Ohio Homeowner Indicted For Murder After Killing Teens In Garage!

Today, the Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced that the man who shot and killed two teens in his garage back in August is now facing murder charges!

On the night of August 28, 2019, Victor Santana called 911 and told dispatchers that three teens had trespassed in his garage, and that he had shot two of them.

Police arrived and found him on the front porch of his Conners Street home.

The bodies of 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson were found in the garage. A third person who had fled from the shooting returned and was removed from the scene by police.

63-year-old Santana is indicted for four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felonious assault. All charges contain three-year firearm specifications.

“When the legislature amended the law on self-defense, it did not give people the right to just shoot anyone on their property. A person cannot kill someone for trespassing,” Heck stated.

He goes on to say that what the teens had done was a crime, but not a crime punishable by death.

Santana will be arraigned on December 5 at 8:30 am.

Posted 17 hours ago

