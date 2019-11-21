Roomate Accused Of Killing Alexis Crawford Denied Bond

ATLANTA — Two individuals blamed for killing a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University understudy were booked to show up in court for a bond hearing on Thursday.

The hearing occurred at the Fulton County Superior Court at 9:30 a.m.

Specialists charged 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley, Jones’ supposed sweetheart, with malice murder in the passing of Alexis Crawford. The judge didn’t give Jones a bond. It is not known why Brantley was not in court.

Crawford was reported missing by her family Nov. 1 after they said they had not heard from her for a few days. She was discovered dead in a DeKalb County park off Columbia Drive on Nov. 8. law enforcement later uncovered the undergrad was choked and covered to death following a physical altercation with her close friend and roommate, Jones.