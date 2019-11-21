Idris Elba Expresses His Depression

Idris Elba is trying to cut back on his use of social media because he gets depressed about the the things he sees. The super star actor is an active user of Twitter and Instagram but is planning to cut down on posting and avoid entertaining the Internet because he finds world news saddening.

the actor says “I’ve been trying to wean myself off,” the 47-year-old actor and DJ told Fast Company magazine. “I used to post a lot more, but it’s been putting me off lately. And Twitter’s just not how I want to receive my news. “I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can’t check it constantly – I’m not proud of it, but it’s true – because it makes me feel depressed.”