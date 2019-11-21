CLOSE
So Beautiful
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Raven Symone Debuts Faux Loc Space Buns

28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Unlike other celebs, Raven Symone likes to play it safe when it comes to the hair department. Whether she’s flaunting a wig unit, colorful braids or other protective styles, the actress always stays true to her personal style. While some looks may not work for others, Raven has a way of making a look her own and that’s the case with her new hair debut.

Protective styles will forever reign supreme and faux locs have become quite the trend. A nice change of pace from classic box braids, faux locs offer versatility and a bit of edge that anyone can love. And Raven has jumped on the faux loc train with her interpretation of the look.

Taking the faux loc look to the next level, the star hit the gram with a space bun slay that has receieved tons of attention. With a mix of blonde, blue, and red hues, she paired the style with shaved sides for a the ultimate rockstar vibe. While this look definitely steps outside of the box, we have to admit that no one other than Raven call pull this style off.

What say you? Are you loving this space bun look? Sound off in the comments below.

