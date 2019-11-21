There are levels to comedian Bill Bellamy.

Entertaining us for years, the New Jersey-bred comic swings by the Houston BMW Studios to chat with Uncle Funky about how he bet on himself after a career in Corporate America, what he learned from television mogul Byron Allen, his show Funny You Should Ask and more!

“I was coming from an economics background and I thought initially I was going to work on Wall Street and be more of a finance guy,” Bellamy says. “What I realized was, I could market myself too. I had this conversation with Keith Sweat and we realized we had similar visions. I was – ‘I’m more than just being that’. I think the sky is the limit if I could do what I really want to do. I always knew I loved how to make people laugh and I wondered if I could make it my business. I know how to sell Bill Bellamy … and I just took a chance on myself. A lot of times you have to be courageous to do that. But when you back on yourself and you walk in your purpose, you can do anything.”

RELATED: Bill Bellamy’s Halloween Was Heartbreaking

RELATED: Bill Bellamy Says Men No Longer Like ‘Fake Booties’

Bill Bellamy Shares Advice On Banking On Yourself, Byron Allen & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Written By: Funky Larry Jones Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: