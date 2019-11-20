Kevin Hart Is Releasing A Documentary

Kevin Hart is expanding his partnership with Netflix with a new six-part documentary series named “Don’t F-k This Up. Hart’s Hartbeat Productions will produce alongside Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Magical Elves. The show is set to debut on Netflix on December 27, 2019. The documentary will follow Kevin’s day to day lifestyle as he shows what it means to be a partner, father, role model, and businessman. The documentary will also target some of the major moments that he endured within the last year. However, it is unclear if hart will cover his tragic car accident in the series but he has been fairly open giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recovery process via social media.