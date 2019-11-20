Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub

Early Wednesday morning, the nominations were revealed for the 62nd Grammy Awards, which is set to air on January 26 on CBS. Artist like Lizzo and Lil Nas X received much deserved nominations, however, when it came to the rap category, people were upset, especially for the Best Rap Album category.

Rapsody‘s album Eve has been praised by critics and fans alike, yet it didn’t receive a single nomination. Instead, the Best Rap Album category was taken up by mostly men, including Meek Mill, 21 Savage, YBN Cordae, Tyler, The Creator and the Dreamville posse. Folks noticed Rapsody was missing from the nomination list and expressed their disappointment on social media.

It is utterly ridiculous that @rapsody wasn’t nominated for Best Rap Album. I’m highly upset. But Black women know she gave us the gift of all gifts. https://t.co/pGJe4JOjW8 — brittany packnett cunningham (@MsPackyetti) November 20, 2019

No Rapsody for best rap album?? pic.twitter.com/l9qqt2Iqjf — Ariheart1 (@ariheart1) November 20, 2019

It is ridiculous that @rapsody wasn’t nominated for Best Rap Album. That is all. https://t.co/HG1xM15U58 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 20, 2019

The rapper decided to address the outrage in an Instagram post to her fans:

“Thank you for the LOVE you award me. I see you. The ones who lend me your ear, words, support. Every time. I rarely, if ever, show my cards or that I’m human when it comes to my music career. Feel like opening up some today, tho. Today…..disappointed. Yes. Frustrated…beyond. But, you have to tell yourself the good fight is never an easy one. And the people that are the faces of the purpose behind your art are what makes creating not empty: with awards. nominations, or none at all. Not to hold you, the acknowledgment for your craft indeed feels amazing!! I haven’t been nominated for much but what I have I’m thankful for. There’s so much power and weight in numbers, nominations and awards….we artist know what that does for our exposure; and for the many, validation.”

She continued with a shoutout to rapper Freddie Gibbs who also didn’t get nominated:

“But, hey….we keep on creating. @freddiegibbs …you put out one of the best albums….to everyone nominated for anything congratulations….to all artist who create….keep the microphone, pens, visuals, instruments lit. Art is too important not to share. Mad love.”

Rapsody was nominated for a Grammy twice back in 2018 with her album Laila’s Wisdom being nominated for Best Rap Album and her song “Sassy” being nominated for Best Rap Song.

You can check out Rapsody’s full thoughts about her latest Grammy feelings below.

