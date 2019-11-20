Judge Joe Brown believes putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill makes ‘black men look weak’

For more than three years, there have been rumblings about Harriet Tubman being on the 20 dollar bill. However, Judge Joe Brown has an issue with it. He recently told Dr. Umar Johnson, of all people, he believes the freedom fighter should not be on the $20 bill because it’s an insult to Black men and downs masculinity.

“The objective is these feminists are trying to do this movie so they can get a Black woman put on a $20 bill,” Brown ranted to the renowned hotep champion during a recent discussion that was broadcast on Valerie Denise Jones’ show.

Brown also complained about the “Harriet” motion picture.

“This movie is to soften the public up to the idea of taking a Black woman who freed slaves by leading them to freedom and getting her or another one like her on a $20 bill,” Brown said. “They can’t get a White woman, so they want a Black woman. They don’t care, they just want a woman, and it downs masculinity.”

He also added: “The status of an ethnic group is determined by its men, not it’s women. And putting a Black woman on there before a Black man is insulting to the Black race because you’re saying the men ain’t worth a damn, you put a woman up there first.”

Brown then aimed at feminists.

“I don’t give a goddamn about feminists. They can go straight to hell,” he said. “And I know they hate themselves ’cause they got two X chromosomes instead of an XY. They are fraudulent, self-hating, and they’re sick.”

For all this rage that Brown has, Tubman being on the $20 bill is not happening anytime soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended the delays.

“The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” Mnuchin said in May. “Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.”

Trump called Tubman on the bill “pure political correctness” and said he preferred to put the icon on the $2 bill.

To hear the full interview, click the source below.

(Source)

Judge Joe Brown believes putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill makes ‘black men look weak’ was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 46 mins ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: