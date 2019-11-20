Cincinnati Black Restaurant Week Is Happening Now!

Cincinnati Black Restaurant week is back. Cincy Soul and the Urban League Young Professionals of Southwestern Ohio have teamed up to celebrate black-owned and operated restaurants. Now through November 24 you can enjoy discounts and special offers. If you haven’t already, make sure you stop by and support these businesses.
Here are the 24 participating restaurants:
Davis Cookie Company
Conscious Kitchen
KJ Seafood
Aunt Flora’s
Goodies
Jazzy Sweets
Burnett’s Soul Food
Express Wings
Black Coffee
Ollie’s Trolley’s
Alabama Que
Sweet Petite
Mango’s Tropical Oasis
Darou Salam Resturant
Island Fryday’s
Just Q’in
Millie’s Place
Teranga Resturant
Sweets and Meats
Triple J’s Bar-b-que
Talis Southern Bar and Grille
Wing Champ King of the Wings
Sugar
Copa
Learn more about Black Restaurant Week Here.
