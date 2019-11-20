CLOSE
Cincinnati: Justice Center Serving As Homeless Shelter

The Cincinnati Justice Center is serving as homeless shelter for area homeless people. I’m just glad they have a place to stay that’s warm.

via Wkrc

The problem is twofold. The first problem is the city’s main shelter for single people, Shelterhouse, is operating at 140% capacity. The other problem is the winter shelter is still under construction; that’s another 200 beds some of the people could be sleeping on. So, the Hamilton County sheriff has opened the lobby to help get people off the streets.

