CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Lewk Of The Week: Jodie Turner-Smith Is A Goddess In Gucci At ‘Queen & Slim’ Premiere

The "Queen & Slim" star is Hollywood's new It-Girl!

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Hollywood It-Girl Jodie Turner-Smith continues to kill every red carpet she graces her presence on, and last night’s premiere of Queen & Slim at the AFI Film Festival was no different.

The model turned actress absolutely wowed us in this lilac flowing Gucci gown.

Rocking a patent leather black chocker and the most perfect finger waves we have ever seen, it was also the first time that she and her bae Joshua Jackson made their relationship public. You go Pacey!

AFI FEST 2019 - Opening Night Gala - Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Queen And Slim'

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Clearly, we aren’t the only fans of Jodie. From the looks of it, here Zendaya is giving her all the love!

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – Opening Night Gala - "Queen & Slim"

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Here she is with her Queen & Slim co-star and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, who is looking incredibly sexy in this Dior suit.

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

 

As we previously reported, the film, written by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and helmed by “Lemonade” director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism.

Take a look:

The film will open nationwide on November 27.

RELATED NEWS:

Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere In This Sheer Black Gown

Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In White At The National Equal Justice Awards

Lewk Of The Week: Iman Stuns In Vintage Herve Leger At The FGI Night of Stars Gala

Louis Vuitton Unveils Louis Vuitton X: An Immersive Journey - Arrivals

Come Through Sis! 'Queen And Slim's' Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood's New It Girl

15 photos Launch gallery

Come Through Sis! 'Queen And Slim's' Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood's New It Girl

Continue reading Come Through Sis! ‘Queen And Slim’s’ Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood’s New It Girl

Come Through Sis! 'Queen And Slim's' Jodie Turner-Smith Is Hollywood's New It Girl

[caption id="attachment_3062317" align="alignleft" width="891"] Source: Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures[/caption] If 2019 is the year of anyone, it's gotta be Jodie Turner-Smith. From the covers of Essence and Elle Magazine to the upcoming film Queen and Slim, the stunning melanated actress has been everywhere! The film, written by Emmy winner l and helmed by "Lemonade" director Melina Matsoukas, centers on an Ohio couple who, on their first date, get pulled over by a white cop and end up shooting and killing him in self-defense. Soon after, the two are put on America’s Most Wanted list, go on the run, yet find allies that empathize and understand the all too common plight of police brutality and racism. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Th84oGDno   On the message of the film, Jodie told ELLE, "The act of committing that type of violence is not something that is glorified, but it’s really a comment on how black people are put in this kind of life-or-death situation way too often. These people make the radical choice to survive, even when it means doing something so horrible that there’s no coming back from it. Even thinking about the concept raises the hairs on my arms, because it really is a film about black survival at all costs.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ZxFqHAuQA/?utm_source=ig_embed   For the November issue of Essence, the 33-year-old opened up feeling nervous about working for Lena and Melania, who are so incredibly talented. "All these powerful women are doing this project, and I was like, How do I get invited?... Honest to God, I’m terrified.”   https://www.instagram.com/p/B35Em-pgBZ2/   Well, given the early reviews of the film and the Black Twitter response, Jodie has nothing to be terrified of. She is truly Hollywood's new It Girl. So to celebrate that status, here are 15 times she rocked the red carpet, the screen and beyond:

Lewk Of The Week: Jodie Turner-Smith Is A Goddess In Gucci At ‘Queen & Slim’ Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
YBN Cordae ft. Pusha T “Nightmares Are Real,”…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Trina Clears Up Walmart Incident: :I Didn’t Bump…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Zion Williamson & Lil Nas X Make “The…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Sindel Makes Her Screaming Debut In Lastest ‘Mortal…
 2 days ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close