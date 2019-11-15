Cleveland Browns’ win against Pittsburgh Steelers ends in brawl

The Cleveland Browns‘ 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers came with a little unannounced action Thursday night.

Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph in their NFL week 11 clash and clocked him in the head with it, sparking a brawl that descended into chaos as players from both sides spilled onto the field.

Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey, who was seen punching Garrett and kicking him after he had been tackled to the ground, said Garrett “could have killed” Rudolph.

“What if he’d hit in him the temple?” said the center.

The NFL later announced it is suspending Garrett indefinitely — and at least for the rest of the season, including any playoff games — for the incident.

Pouncey has been suspended for three games, and Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi, who pushed the quarterback from behind, was suspended for one game. Both teams have been fined $250,000 each.

