Nickelodeon Will Be Partnering With Netflix

Nothing spells nostalgia better than Nickelodeon! Nickelodeon and Netflix have entered a multiple-year output deal that will produce new and existing original animated feature films and TV series.

Netflix’s very own Melissa Cobb discussed how the deal came about stating, “Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit … We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Netflix is currently in competition with current streamers such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max. Their partnership with Nickelodeon will place Netflix ahead of the game, as fans are extremely excited about Netflix’s new addition.

Nickelodeon’s president Robbins exclaimed, “Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal … The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

The animations will begin with the following dates: Klaus (Nov.15), Dino Girl Gauko (Nov.22), I Lost My Body (Nov.29) and Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Dec.26) and many more in 2020!